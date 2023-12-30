FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

