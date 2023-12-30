FY2023 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By DA Davidson

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $15.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.79. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

