FY2023 Earnings Estimate for OP Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OP Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

