FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.83 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $331.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

