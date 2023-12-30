FY2023 Earnings Forecast for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issued By DA Davidson

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.42. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.87.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in 1st Source by 176.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

