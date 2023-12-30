FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issued By Zacks Research

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.45) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.52). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.92) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 971,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

