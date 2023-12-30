FY2023 EPS Estimates for RayzeBio, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:RYZB)

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RayzeBio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.47). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RayzeBio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RayzeBio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

RYZB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of RYZB stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29. RayzeBio has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.59).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at about $444,000.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

