FY2023 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Raised by Analyst

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Textron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

