FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

ARE stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

