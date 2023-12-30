FY2024 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Investar in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.96 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Investar has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,607 shares of company stock valued at $64,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

