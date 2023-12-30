FY2024 EPS Estimates for Match Group, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.50 on Friday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,785. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
