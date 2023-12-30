FY2024 EPS Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Lowered by Analyst

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

OTLK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

OTLK opened at $0.39 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

