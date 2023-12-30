FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Decreased by DA Davidson

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Wabash National in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.5 %

WNC stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.55. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 99.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Wabash National by 11.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.