Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Down 2.7 %

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.