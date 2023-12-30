Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth $393,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.