Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
NASDAQ GBLI opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
