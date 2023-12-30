Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPN opened at $127.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

