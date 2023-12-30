Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 560 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 829,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 546,015 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 458,726 shares during the period. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,693,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EWW stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.