Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,011,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 39.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,842 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in NiSource by 68.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,660,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.55 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

