Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,420 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.