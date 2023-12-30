Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 444.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FL opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

