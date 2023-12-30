Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,286 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,076,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after buying an additional 108,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 501,634 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 540.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 720,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 621,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70,479 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $16.62.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.