Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 324 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,539,000 after buying an additional 76,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,481,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,266,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

