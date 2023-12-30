Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNI opened at $125.67 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

