Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $329.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $350.97.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

