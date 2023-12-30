Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 87.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 108,142 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 2.6 %

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

