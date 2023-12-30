Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 393.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $63,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

