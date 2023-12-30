Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $32,000 Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,860,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,664,000 after buying an additional 345,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period.

RODM stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

