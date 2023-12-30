Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 519.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 121,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $560,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $196.18 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $227.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

