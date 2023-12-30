Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 134.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.