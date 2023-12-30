Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1,706.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

