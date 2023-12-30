Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $78.59 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

