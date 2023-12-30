Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,122 shares of company stock worth $2,246,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

