Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ENI by 319.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,045,349 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in ENI by 1,770.9% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,665,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 148,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Price Performance

E stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.4862 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

