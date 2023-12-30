Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.