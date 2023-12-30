Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 321,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enerplus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

