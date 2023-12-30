Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $44.62 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

