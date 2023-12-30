Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 728,297 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,036,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $376.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.