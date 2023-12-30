HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LM Funding America Stock Performance
NASDAQ LMFA opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.04. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 338.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America
LM Funding America Company Profile
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
