Head to Head Analysis: Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) vs. CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust and CareTrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust $344.06 million N/A N/A N/A N/A CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 13.59 -$7.51 million $0.42 53.26

Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A CareTrust REIT 19.93% 4.63% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Healthcare Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Trust and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CareTrust REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83

CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. Given CareTrust REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CareTrust REIT pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Healthcare Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.