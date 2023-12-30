Head to Head Analysis: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) and NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Uniti Group and NewLake Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 2 4 1 1 2.13 NewLake Capital Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Uniti Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.22, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. NewLake Capital Partners has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.24%. Given NewLake Capital Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NewLake Capital Partners is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group -2.95% N/A -0.68% NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Uniti Group and NewLake Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.1% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uniti Group and NewLake Capital Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.13 billion 1.22 -$8.27 million ($0.18) -32.11 NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NewLake Capital Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group.

Summary

Uniti Group beats NewLake Capital Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

