Head-To-Head Comparison: China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) & Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Gas and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get China Gas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Gas N/A N/A N/A Northwest Natural 7.98% 7.96% 2.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Gas and Northwest Natural’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northwest Natural $1.04 billion 1.38 $86.30 million $2.75 14.16

Analyst Recommendations

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than China Gas.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Gas and Northwest Natural, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northwest Natural 0 3 0 0 2.00

Northwest Natural has a consensus target price of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than China Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats China Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Gas

(Get Free Report)

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG. It is also involved in the investment in petrochemical facilities of storage and transportation; producing, storing, and selling of LPG and chemical products, as well as propane and butane; CBM business; exploration and production of coal bed methane; and gas station administration, management, and consultancy services. In addition, the company offers treasury, management, consultancy, and procurement services; and engages in wholesale and retail of household equipment, electric appliances, kitchen appliances, and others. Further, it is involved in the development and investment in clean energy; wholesale and trading of natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and sale of electricity, as well as develops, produces, and sells gas meter, and other utility system. Additionally, the company offers gas stoves, water heater, and wall-mounting heaters; safety products, such as pipes, valves and alarms; food staples, and cooking ingredients. Furthermore, the company engages in the wholesale, retail, installs, and maintains of household equipment, electric appliances, and kitchen appliances, as well as involved in investment holding and distributes heating services. It serves 33,971 industrial and commercial customers; and 22,994,52 residential customers, as well as operates 533 CNG/LNG refilling stations. China Gas Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center. It also engages in the gas storage, water and wastewater, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investment businesses. In addition, the company provides natural gas service in Oregon and southwest Washington; and water and wastewater connections. Northwest Natural Holding Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.