Head to Head Comparison: FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) versus Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FIBRA Terrafina and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Terrafina N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT $183.54 million 5.93 -$16.89 million ($0.12) -200.58

Profitability

FIBRA Terrafina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

This table compares FIBRA Terrafina and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Terrafina N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT 0.41% 0.17% 0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FIBRA Terrafina and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Terrafina 0 1 0 0 2.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 0 3 0 2.50

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than FIBRA Terrafina.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats FIBRA Terrafina on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV: TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease, and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico. It is internally managed by highly qualified industry specialists and externally advised by PGIM Real Estate. Terrafina owns 290 real estate properties, including 286 developed industrial facilities with a collective GLA of approximately 42.1 million square feet and four land reserve parcels, designed to preserve the organic growth capability of the portfolio. Terrafina's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the holders of its certificates through stable distributions and capital appreciations. Terrafina aims to achieve this objective through a successful performance of its industrial real estate and complementary properties, strategic acquisitions, access to a high level of institutional support, and an effective management and corporate governance structure.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

