Head to Head Contrast: Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian and Harbor Diversified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.64 billion 0.28 -$240.08 million ($4.07) -3.49 Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.31 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Harbor Diversified has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hawaiian.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 1 2 1 0 2.00 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawaiian and Harbor Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hawaiian presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.58%. Given Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Risk and Volatility

Hawaiian has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian -7.54% -88.97% -5.31% Harbor Diversified 11.26% 18.06% 10.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hawaiian beats Harbor Diversified on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts. The company also offers provides daily service on its Neighbor Island routes among the four major islands of the State of Hawai'i. In addition, it offers scheduled service on its international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Tokyo (Narita), Japan, Osaka, Japan; Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as operates various ad hoc charters. The company distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 18 Airbus A321neo for the North America and international routes. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.