HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $83.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

HealthEquity stock opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. HealthEquity has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,017 shares of company stock worth $3,075,422 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

