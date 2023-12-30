Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $151.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

