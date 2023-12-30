Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $59.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HGV opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

