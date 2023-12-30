Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $259.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

