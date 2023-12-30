IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 270,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.