IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 267 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 106.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.24 and a one year high of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

