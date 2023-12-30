IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,546 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 271.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.32 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

